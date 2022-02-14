German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions

German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

The airplane carried around 70 troops of what is expected to grow to a 360-strong German deployment

A view of the Russia border. Credit: AFP Photo

A German military aircraft ferrying troop reinforcements landed at Lithuania's Kaunas airport on Monday, a Reuters eyewitness said, the first of several planned deployments amid fears in the region over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The airplane carried around 70 troops of what is expected to grow to a 360-strong German deployment, which comes on top of existing NATO forces in the region, a spokesperson for the alliance's enhanced forward presence battlegroup said.

