Global coronavirus infections pass 100,000

Coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people across 91 countries globally, according to an AFP tally Friday.

The death toll reached 3,407, while the total number of infections hit 100,002, after a surge in cases worldwide since Thursday at 1700 GMT, notably in virus hotspot Iran which clocked 1,234 new cases.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,552 cases, of which 3,042 were fatal. There were 143 new infections and 30 deaths there since 1700 GMT Thursday.

Outside China, a total of 19,450 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 365 deaths.

There have been 2,349 new cases and 31 new deaths outside China since 1700 GMT Thursday.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (6,284 cases, 42 deaths), Italy (3,858 cases, 148 deaths), Iran (4,747 cases, 124 deaths) and France (577 cases, nine deaths).

Since Thursday 1700 GMT, China, South Korea, France, Spain and the Netherlands have recorded new deaths.

Serbia, the Vatican, Slovakia, Peru and Bhutan have confirmed the first cases on their soil.

Asia has recorded a total at 1500 GMT Friday of 88,388 cases (3,101 deaths), Europe 6,284 cases (165 deaths), Middle East 4,993 cases (127 deaths), US and Canada 194 cases (12 deaths), Oceania 68 cases (two deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 34 cases, Africa 41 cases.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).