Goa health services director tests coronavirus positive

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Aug 27 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 13:13 ist

Goa's health services director Dr Jose DSa has tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted in a private hospital near Panaji, a state health department official said on Thursday.

DSa was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of cough and fever. He later tested positive for Covid-19, the official said, adding his condition is stable.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat questioned the Goa government's preparedness to tackle the pandemic situation after DSa got admitted in a private hospital and not in a state-run facility. 

