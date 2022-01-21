IS militants attack Syria prison, freeing jihadists

IS militants attack Syria prison, freeing jihadists

A car bomb hit the entrance of the prison

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Jan 21 2022, 02:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 07:36 ist
This file photo taken on October 26, 2019, shows men suspected of being affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group, gathered in a prison cell in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh. Credit: AFP Photo

The Islamic State group attacked a Kurdish-run jail in northeast Syria on Thursday, freeing fellow jihadists, a war monitor reported, without specifying how many escaped.

A car bomb hit the entrance of the prison and a second blast went off in the vicinity of the jail before IS jihadists attacked Kurdish security forces manning the facility, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the attack in a statement but did not mention any prisoners fleeing.

