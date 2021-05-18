Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: Hamas, other Palestinian groups fired 3,350 rockets from Gaza, says Israel

More than a week of fighting between Israel and Hamas showed few signs of abating on Tuesday despite intense US and global diplomacy to stop the region's fiercest hostilities in years. Israeli military said Hamas and other Palestinian groups had fired about 3,350 rockets from Gaza and that Israeli air and artillery strikes had killed at least 130 militants. Stay tuned for live updates.
Indian-Americans rally in support of Israel in Chicago
A large number of Indian-Americans in Chicago have come out in support of Israel during its current conflict with the Hamas, which they alleged are indulging in terror attacks against the Jewish community.
Israeli-Palestinian could draw in regional countries
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has proved once again that it is one of the most intractable conflicts of the world. Worryingly, it is a tinderbox that can flare up anytime and assume vertical escalation within a short period of time, leaving very little time for the international community to arrest the crisis
Israel-Gaza violence shows few signs of slowing as global diplomacy ramps up
Gaza health officials put the Palestinian death toll at 212, including 61 children and 36 women, since hostilities began last week. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children.
Erdogan says Biden has 'bloody hands' for backing Israel
Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said US President Joe Biden had "bloody hands" because of his support for Israel in the raging conflict in the Gaza Strip.
