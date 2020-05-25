Japan PM Abe to lift state of emergency for all

Japan PM Shinzo Abe to lift state of emergency for all of the nation

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 25 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 16:11 ist

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the state of emergency will be lifted for all of Japan, and that the country managed to get the spread of the virus under control in under two months.

Social distancing curbs were loosened for most of the country on May 14 as new infections fell, but the government has kept Tokyo and four other prefectures under watch.

The world's third-largest economy has escaped an explosive outbreak with more than 16,600 infections and 839 deaths so far, according to NHK public broadcaster. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Japan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Shinzo Abe

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 