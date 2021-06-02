Labor veteran Herzog elected Israel's 11th President

Labor veteran Herzog elected Israel's 11th President

Herzog, 60, beat former headmistress Miriam Peretz to replace President Reuven Rivlin

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 02 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 16:24 ist
Labor veteran Isaac Herzog. Credit: AFP Photo

Israel elected the even-keeled Labor veteran Isaac Herzog as its 11th President Wednesday, a parliamentary vote that coincidentally fell as opposition lawmakers scrambled to forge a coalition to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu.

Herzog, 60, beat former headmistress Miriam Peretz to replace President Reuven Rivlin, who was elected in 2014 to the largely ceremonial position.

Wednesday's presidential vote came as Israeli politicians from across the spectrum were holding 11th-hour negotiations to cobble together a new administration aimed at ending Prime Minister Netanyahu's 12 straight years in office.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu

What's Brewing

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

 