Los Angeles eyes 1,65,000 Indians to visit by 2023

Los Angeles, with the iconic Hollywood symbol, is eyeing 5 percent growth in tourist footfalls from India over the next five years with nearly 1,65,000 travelers from the country estimated to visit the city by 2023.

"We are encouraged by the growth indicators in India, especially with its vast, growing outbound travel segment. We project a year-over-year growth of 4.4 per cent in 2019, with 1,35,000 visitors from India. Indian visitation to Los Angeles is expected to grow by a year-over-year average of 5 percent over the next 5 years with nearly 1,65,000 Indian travellers expected to visit by 2023," Los Angeles Tourism president and CEO Ernest Wooden Jr said here.

To drive this growth, Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, the first US destination, opened a tourism office in India. Seema Kadam will serve as Los Angeles Tourism's first Regional Director for India.

"As the 4th highest international growth market for Los Angeles, the India office will develop a cohesive strategy with the travel trade to sustain growth in 2020 and beyond. The office will also develop and support existing and any new air service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)," Wooden said.

Los Angeles, which sports the iconic Hollywood sign in the Santa Monica mountain is the center of the US's film and television industry.

In terms of spends by foreign tourists, the Indian outbound travel market offers immense potential with India being the fifth-largest foreign exchange generator for the US at USD 15.8 billion, after China (USD 36.4 billion), Canada (USD 22.1 billion), Mexico (USD 21.1 billion) and Japan (USD 16 billion), according to data by Los Angeles Tourism.