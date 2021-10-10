Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people

Malaysians who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to resume domestic and overseas travel from Monday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference on Sunday.
The decision was made because 90 per cent of the country's adult population are now fully inoculated, he said.
