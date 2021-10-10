Malaysia lifts travel curbs for fully vaccinated people

Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people

The decision was made because 90% of the country's adult population are now fully inoculated

Reuters
Reuters, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Oct 10 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 15:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Malaysians who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to resume domestic and overseas travel from Monday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference on Sunday.

The decision was made because 90 per cent of the country's adult population are now fully inoculated, he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Malaysia
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
World news

What's Brewing

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

 