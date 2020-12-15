Moderna Covid-19 vaccine data hacked in EMA cyberattack

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine data hacked in EMA cyberattack

Moderna said its submission to the EMA did not include any information identifying individual study participants

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 15 2020, 08:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 08:09 ist
Moderna said there is no information at present that any participants had been identified in any way. Credit: iStock Photo

Moderna Inc said on Monday it was informed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) certain documents related to pre-submission talks of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate were unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack on the medicines regulator.

Also read — Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine data hit by cyberattack; probe on

The EMA, which assesses medicines and vaccines for the European Union, said earlier this month that it had been targeted in a cyberattack, which also gave hackers access to documents related to the development of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Moderna said its submission to the EMA did not include any information identifying individual study participants and there is no information at present that any participants had been identified in any way.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

European Union
Moderna
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
BioNTech
Pfizer

What's Brewing

The Lead: Harikatha in English

The Lead: Harikatha in English

DH Toon | Farmers protest: Peasant crisis explained

DH Toon | Farmers protest: Peasant crisis explained

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Beethoven’s 250th birthday: His greatness is in details

Using breeding registries to save some rare plants

Using breeding registries to save some rare plants

Silent Night: Scenes of a pandemic Christmas

Silent Night: Scenes of a pandemic Christmas

What you need to know about getting tested for Covid-19

What you need to know about getting tested for Covid-19

Santa 'immune' to Covid, can make Christmas rounds: WHO

Santa 'immune' to Covid, can make Christmas rounds: WHO

 