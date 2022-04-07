NATO countries asked to provide more weapons to Ukraine

NATO countries asked to provide more weapons to Ukraine

Stoltenberg insisted that it is also important for NATO not to be dragged into a wider war with Russia

AP
AP,
  • Apr 07 2022, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 13:03 ist
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called on members of the organisation to provide more weapons for Ukraine and not just defensive anti-tank and anti-craft arms.

As NATO defence ministers gathered in Brussels, Stoltenberg said, “I have urged allies to provide further support of many different types of systems, both light weapons but also heavier weapons.”

Track live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

Stoltenberg said NATO countries, but not NATO as an organisation, are supplying many kinds of arms and other support to Ukraine but that the 30 allies can do more.

He said, “Ukraine is fighting a defensive war, so this distinction between offensive and defensive weapons doesn't actually have any real meaning.”

Stoltenberg insisted that it is also important for NATO not to be dragged into a wider war with Russia.

“NATO is not sending troops to be on the ground. We also have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine, and become even more deadly, even more dangerous and destructive,” he said. 

