Nepal Plane Crash: Nepal govt forms five-member commission to probe Yeti Airlines crash
updated: Jan 15 2023, 14:45 ist
At least 40 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport, according to media reports. Track for more live updates.
14:43
Nepal govt forms five-member commission to probe Yeti Airlines crash
The Nepal government has formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash in which at least 40 people were killed.
14:33
There were 15 foreigners among the 72 passengers on the plane
There were 15 foreigners among the 72 passengers on the plane, AFP reports.They included 5 people from India, 4 Russians, 2 Koreans, and 1 person each from Australia, Argentina, Ireland and France.
14:17
35 killed, three rescued in plane crash so far
At least 35 people were killed and three were rescued after a passenger plane crashed in Nepal on Sunday.
Guru Datta Dhakal, Assistant Chief District Officer of Kaski district, said the rescued were rushed to hospitals for treatment.
14:15
Rescuers have so far pulled out 25 bodies from crash site
#UPDATE | Aircraft crash at Pokhara Airport in Nepal | Rescuers have so far pulled out 25 bodies from a Yeti Airlines crash site in Pokhara of Kaski district in western Nepal: The Kathmandu Post
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site
(Photo Credit: Reuters Photo)
13:41
Nepal has had fraught record of aviation accidents
Nepal has had a fraught record of aviation accidents, partly due to its sudden weather changes and airstrips located in hard-to-access rocky terrains.
The last major air accident in Nepal happened on May 29 when all 22 people onboard, including four members of an Indian family, were killed as a Tara Air plane crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district.
In 2016, all 23 people aboard were killed when a plane of the same airline flying the same route crashed after takeoff.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Air crash occurred at the Tribhuvan International Airport, killing 51 people on board.
(Photo Credit: AFP Photo)
13:40
Nepal plane crash: Five Indians among 72 onboard, 30 bodies recovered
Five Indian nationals were onboard the plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, and at least 30 bodies have been recovered so far.
According to the airport authorities, of the 72 passengers onboard including the crew members, 53 were Nepali citizens and five were Indian, four were Russian, two South Korean, one Irish, one each from Argentina, Australia and France.
13:40
32 killed as Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
At least 32 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport, according to media reports.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.
