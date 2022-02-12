New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately

New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave

Reuters,
  • Feb 12 2022, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 08:27 ist
Ukraine receives military supplies from its allies. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand's foreign ministry on Saturday urged all New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately in response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the government’s ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances."

The warning came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who left Australia on Saturday, said that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time and Washington and other countries urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

