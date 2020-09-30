Pakistan condemns acquittal of all accused in Babri Masjid demolition case in 1992

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned acquittal by a court in India of all the 32 people who were accused in the 28-year-old case of demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

“#Pakistan strongly condemns acquittal of criminals responsible for demolishing historic #BabriMasjid in Ayodhya,” Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Pakistan Government, posted on Twitter.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted all the 32 accused of conspiring to demolish the shrine on December 6 in 1992.

He called it “another manifestation of pliant judiciary” under the “BJP-RSS regime” which gives precedence to “Hindutva” over “all principles of justice and international norms”.

“Permeation of extremist Hindutva ideology in all state institutions of India is deeply concerning,” tweeted the spokesperson of the Pakistan Government.

New Delhi had last month rejected Pakistan Government’s critical remarks about the launch of the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, underlining that it was an internal matter of India.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had participated in the ceremony to mark the beginning of works to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Pakistan Government had said that the “flawed judgement” of the Supreme Court of India in the case related to Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri-Masjid dispute had paved the way for “construction of the temple”. It had also said that the verdict had reflected not only the “preponderance of faith over justice”, but also “the growing majoritarianism in India, where minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, are increasingly under attack.”