Pakistan PM Imran Khan chairs high-level security meeting

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level defence meeting here on Friday to review the internal and external security situation and vowed to protect the country's sovereignty at all costs, according to an official statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

After the review, the participants resolved to protect Pakistan's sovereignty at all costs, the prime minister's office said.

“It resolved that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours but we have both the will and the capacity to defend our people and territorial integrity,” according to the statement.

The meeting praised the law enforcement agencies for successfully thwarting an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange earlier this week.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid also attended the meeting.