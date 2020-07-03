Pak PM Imran Khan chairs high-level security meeting

Pakistan PM Imran Khan chairs high-level security meeting

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jul 03 2020, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 20:29 ist
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credits: PTI Photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level defence meeting here on Friday to review the internal and external security situation and vowed to protect the country's sovereignty at all costs, according to an official statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

After the review, the participants resolved to protect Pakistan's sovereignty at all costs, the prime minister's office said.

“It resolved that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours but we have both the will and the capacity to defend our people and territorial integrity,” according to the statement.

The meeting praised the law enforcement agencies for successfully thwarting an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange earlier this week.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid also attended the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Imran Khan

What's Brewing

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

 