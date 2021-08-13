Pentagon says won't use Kabul airport for air attacks

Pentagon says won't use Kabul airport for air attacks as evacuates US officials

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 13 2021, 03:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 03:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The 3,000 US troops being deployed to the Kabul airport to help evacuate embassy staff from Afghanistan will not be used for attacks on the Taliban, the Pentagon said Thursday.

"There is no planning and no discussion of using Hamid Karzai International Airport as a base for conducting airstrikes in and around Afghanistan," said Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

US
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

Ban 'manjha' across India

Ban 'manjha' across India

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 