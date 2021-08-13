Pentagon says won't use Kabul airport for air attacks as evacuates US officials

The 3,000 US troops being deployed to the Kabul airport to help evacuate embassy staff from Afghanistan will not be used for attacks on the Taliban, the Pentagon said Thursday.
"There is no planning and no discussion of using Hamid Karzai International Airport as a base for conducting airstrikes in and around Afghanistan," said Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ban 'manjha' across India
Gandhiji and the grammar of his ideas
Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border
Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes
World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo
In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study
Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media
How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network
Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch