Qatar imposes fine up to $50,000 for not wearing masks

Qatar makes wearing masks outside mandatory with violators fined up to $50,000

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 15 2020, 09:18 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 09:18 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

Qatar's interior ministry announced on Thursday that wearing masks will be mandatory to go outside starting Sunday, and those who do not comply will be fined up to 200,000 riyals ($53,000).

Violators could also be jailed up to three years, or either of those punishments, according to a statement on the ministry's Twitter account.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The statement added that the only exception will be if the person is alone driving in a vehicle.

Qatar reported 1,733 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 28,272 cases and a total of 14 deaths. ($1 = 3.7565 riyals)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Qatar
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 