Renner says he's home from hospital after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident.
In response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ TV series “Mayor of Kingstown," Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”
Renner was run over by his own 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative's vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day, authorities said.
The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.
Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.
The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise. (AP)
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic
Cops shoo away hawkers,buskers from Church St
B'luru’s first evening post office gives out cafe vibe
Apple rolls out faster M2 chips, powerful laptops
Angered by scolding & beatings, boy shoots mother dead
In a first, Taiwan women to get into reservist training
Heat, rain cause delays, call offs at Australian Open