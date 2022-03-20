Russia not to initiate reconciliation with West: Lavrov

According to Lavrov, the US is sending diplomats to many countries to ask them to withdraw cooperation with Russia

IANS
  • Mar 20 2022, 06:12 ist
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russia remains open to cooperation with Western countries, but will not initiate an improvement in the relations with them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

"Let's see how they will get out of the impasse they have driven themselves into. Their values, the principles of the free market, the inviolability of private property, and the presumption of innocence are all trampled on by themselves," he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

"It looks like our American colleagues have lost the feeling of reality or are swelling with the super-superiority complex," he said.

