Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Biden says Putin may have put some advisors 'under house arrest'

Facing deeper isolation by the day over the Ukraine war, Russia seemed to slightly recalibrate its stance Thursday, allowing greater humanitarian access to the devastated port city of Mariupol and apparently retreating from a payment confrontation with European gas customers. But Western officials said they saw little evidence to support Russia’s claims that it was greatly reducing its military presence around Kyiv, and fighting continued unabated in areas around the city. Stay tuned for more updates.
Biden: 'Open question' whether Putin is fully informed on his military’s performance in Ukraine
USPresident Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have already fired some of his advisers or placed them under house arrest.
(The Kyiv Independent)
11 settlements in Kherson liberated
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated 11 settlements in the Khersonregion and seized trophy equipment.
(NEXTA)
After Ukraine, UN atomic watchdog chief visits Russia
UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi was in Russia on Thursday ahead of talks the following day with top Russian officials, after visiting neighbouringUkraine.
Biden says Putin may have put some advisors 'under house arrest'
US President Joe Biden said Thursday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may have placed some of his advisors under "house arrest" after becoming "isolated" while trying to run the invasion ofUkraine.
In his first public remarks on Western assessments about internal Kremlin tensions over the war inUkraine, Biden also said he was "skeptical" about Moscow's claim to be scaling back its onslaught in parts of the country.
UK says Russia redeploying elements of forces from Georgia to Ukraine
Russia is redeploying elements of its forces from Georgia to reinforce its invasion of Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Thursday.
"Between 1,200 and 2,000 of these Russian troops are being reorganised into 3x Battalion Tactical Groups," Britain's Ministry of Defence said.