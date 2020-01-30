'Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib'

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib: monitor

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Jan 30 2020, 13:45pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 13:51pm ist

 Air strikes by government ally Russia hit near a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria's rebel-held Idlib region early on Thursday, killing 10 civilians, a war monitor said.

At least five women were among the dead in the town of Ariha in Idlib province, where Russian-backed government forces are conducting an offensive against the country's last major rebel bastion.

Syria
Russia
air strikes
