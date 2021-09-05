Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles, drones fired from Yemen

Saudi authorities said Saturday they had intercepted three ballistic missiles fired from neighbouring Yemen targeting the Eastern Province as well as the cities Najran and Jazan in the south.

There were no reports of casualties.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Huthi rebels in Yemen told AFP it had intercepted the ballistic missile attacks, "along with three booby-trapped drones".

State-run Al-Ekhbariya television also reported the interception, citing the coalition saying it would take "strict measures" to protect civilians.

The attack comes four days after a drone hit Abha international airport in the south, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane.

It also comes a few hours before Hans Grundberg, the UN's new envoy for Yemen, officially assumes his duties Sunday.

While authorities did not mention the specific city targeted in the Eastern Province, Twitter users in Dammam reported hearing a loud explosion.

Eastern Saudi Arabia is home to major oil infrastructure. A previous attack in September 2019 temporarily halted half of the kingdom's oil production.

Saudi Arabia intervened in the Yemen war on behalf of the internationally recognised government in 2015, shortly after the Huthis seized Sanaa.

The Iran-allied insurgents have repeatedly targeted the kingdom in cross-border attacks.

In August, the rebels escalated those operations, using drones and missiles.

Yemen's grinding conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, resulting in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

While the UN is pushing for an end to the war, the Huthis have demanded the reopening of Sanaa airport, closed under a Saudi blockade since 2016, before any ceasefire or negotiations.