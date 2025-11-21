Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Power balance shifting in Bihar? Samrat Choudhary takes over Home portfolio from CM Nitish Kumar

Altogether 26 ministers, besides Nitish, were sworn in on Thursday. Out of 26, 14 were from the BJP, eight from the JD (U), two from the LJP (R) and one each from the HAM and RLM.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 12:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 12:47 IST
India NewsBJPNitish KumarBihar Newsportfolio allocation

Follow us on :

Follow Us