Taiwan fires flares to warn drones flying over outlying islands

Taiwan fires flares at drones over outlying islands

The ministry said troops were on high alert in both outlying islands

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Aug 06 2022, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 08:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday that it had fired flares late on Friday to warn away seven drones flying over its outlying Kinmen Islands and to warn unidentified aircraft flying over its outlying Matsu Islands.

The ministry said troops were on high alert in both areas, which lie just off the coast of mainland China, after Beijing launched large-scale military drills this week in response to a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi
China
World news
World Politics

