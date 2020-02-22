Take a tour around the Taj Mahal that US President Donald Trump once owned

Unknown to many, US President Donald Trump once owned a Taj Mahal, a casino in the Atlantic City, New Jersey. It was under Trump's possession for 26 years before going bankrupt and a new owner took over. Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24, and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump has expressed her desire to see the Taj Mahal, one of the seventh wonders of the world created by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan draped in the red hue of setting sun. Ahead to Trump's visit to the famous tomb in Agra, let us take a look at his own 'Taj Mahal', that he once described as the "Eighth wonder of the world".
A sign marks the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino May 8, 2004 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.Its construction was started in 1983 by the Resorts International, and they initially intended to name it United States Hotel. But after the death of Resorts International's head James Crosby in 1986, the company became a takeover target and Donald Trump purchased a majority stake in the company in 1987 and became the chairman of Resorts International. (Photo by Craig Allen/Getty Images)
The required budget skyrocketed to $930 million, and the company struggled to find the financing. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
The Trump Taj Mahal casino sits along the boardwalk on August 28, 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.In 1988, Trump made an offer to buy all outstanding stock for $22 a share, expressing his desire to personally finance the construction only if he completely owned the company. Television producer Merv Griffin also offered to buy the company, and a takeover battle that concluded with a settlement in November 1988, with Griffin purchasing the company, and Trump purchasing the Taj Mahal from the company for $273 million. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
The Trump Taj Mahal stands on the boardwalk on August 26, 2015, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The casino opened on April 2, 1990. With 120,000 square feet of gaming space, the casino was a hallmark of pomp and grandeur and was visited by the likes of Michael Jackson and Elton John during its opening ceremony that was held three days later. Well, Donald Trump even called the casino as the "eighth wonder of the world".(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A sign marks the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino May 8, 2004 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.In 2009, Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump resigned from the board citing the poor financial performance of the casino and a few days later, the property reported bankruptcy. The court accepted the proposal of Trump and other debt holders of letting the casino use Trump's brand, and reorganise the structure of the company with the debts still in place. (Photo by Craig Allen/Getty Images)
Patrons play the slots at the Trump Taj Mahal casino hotel on March 30, 2016, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.In 2016, the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino was shut down after the casino workers went on strike. In the same year, Icahn Enterprises purchased Trump Entertainment Resorts. They spent $100 million trying to revive the property, before finally giving up and in 2017, the company sold the casino to the owners of Hard Rock Cafe for $50 million - which represented a recuperation of just four cents on the dollar. It was officially reopened as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Cyndi Lauper performs at the VH1 Classic Presents "Decades Rock Live" concert at the Trump Taj Mahal on November 11, 2005, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images )
Buster Douglas celebrates after knocking down Tony La Rosa during the Buster Douglas v Tony La Rosa fight at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Douglas won the fight in the third round by TKO. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Hector Camacho delivers a blow to the head of Roberto Duran during the Hector "Macho" Camacho v Roberto Duran bout at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Camacho won the fight. (Photo Credit: Al Bello/Allsport/Gettyimages)