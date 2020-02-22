Take a tour around the Taj Mahal that US President Donald Trump once owned

Unknown to many, US President Donald Trump once owned a Taj Mahal, a casino in the Atlantic City, New Jersey. It was under Trump's possession for 26 years before going bankrupt and a new owner took over. Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24, and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump has expressed her desire to see the Taj Mahal, one of the seventh wonders of the world created by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan draped in the red hue of setting sun. Ahead to Trump's visit to the famous tomb in Agra, let us take a look at his own 'Taj Mahal', that he once described as the "Eighth wonder of the world".