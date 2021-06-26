Tokyo 2020 organisers to offer volunteers Covid vaccine

Earlier this month around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the Games had quit

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 26 2021, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 15:34 ist
The Tokyo 2020 organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Credit: AFP Photo

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers will give all 70,000 volunteers working for the Games an opportunity to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, citing organisers.

Nikkei said some of the volunteers have already been vaccinated.

The Tokyo 2020 organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Public broadcaster NHK reported earlier this month around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the Games had quit.

Multiple opinion polls have shown that a majority of respondents are opposed to holding the Games this summer during the pandemic.

Tokyo Games
Olympics
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19

