Trump: US government will invest in top coronavirus vaccine candidates

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 15 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 22:49 ist
AP/PTI file photo

President Donald Trump said on Friday the US government would invest in all the top coronavirus vaccine candidates and said a list had been narrowed to 14 promising possibilities with a plan to narrow further.

At an event in the White House Rose Garden, in which many administration officials wore masks but the president did not, Trump expressed his hope that a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year and said his administration would mobilize its forces to get a vaccine distributed once one was in place.

