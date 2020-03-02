Turkey's Erdogan to visit Russia amid Syria tensions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to visit Russia on Thursday amid Syria tensions

Reuters
Reuters, Ankara,
  • Mar 02 2020, 14:51pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 14:51pm ist
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on Thursday for a one-day trip, the Turkish presidency said on Monday, amid tensions between Ankara and Moscow over escalating clashes with Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region.

Erdogan had been expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syrian air strikes in Idlib last week, prompting Turkey to launch a counter offensive against Russia-backed Syrian government forces in the region.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Syria
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Comments (+)
 