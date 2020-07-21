Two troops killed in eastern Burkina attack

At least two soldiers were killed and five injured in an attack Monday in eastern Burkina Faso near the border with Niger, security sources said.

One source told AFP the attack occurred in the early hours at Tankoualou in Komandjari province while another source said three of those injured had been seriously hurt.

Last week, civilians were caught in two attacks in the same region.

Burkina Faso is mired in the throes of a jihadist insurgency that began in neighbouring Mali and now casts a shadow over states to the south.

The country is one of the world's poorest and the insurgency has seen more than 1,100 lives lost and nearly a million people forced from their homes.

According to UN data, jihadist and inter-commununal violence was to blame for 4,000 deaths last year in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

