UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks

Sultan ADNOC CEO Ahmed al-Jaber vowed to bring 'a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach'

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 12 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 14:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named as president of this year's COP28 climate talks on Monday, promising a "pragmatic" approach to climate action.

"We will bring a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach," Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said in a statement carried by state media.

 

United Arab Emirates
Climate Change
World news
environment news

