UAE names oil chief as president of COP28 climate talks

The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named as president of this year's COP28 climate talks on Monday, promising a "pragmatic" approach to climate action.
"We will bring a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach," Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said in a statement carried by state media.
