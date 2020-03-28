US house to have panel on COVID-19 aid law expenditures

US House will have panel overseeing coronavirus aid law expenditures: Nancy Pelosi

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 28 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 11:17 ist

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday the House will set up a panel to oversee expenditures under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief law.

Pelosi made the comment in an MSNBC interview when asked about a statement by President Donald Trump rejecting aspects of a provision in the law setting up an inspector general to audit some loans and investments.

"Congress will exercise its oversight and we will have our panel ... appointed by the House, in real time to make sure we know where those funds are being expended," Pelosi said. 

Nancy Pelosi
United States
Donald Trump
US Congress
