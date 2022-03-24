US says Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday said it has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Washington's conclusion was based on a 'careful review' of available information from public and intelligence sources.
In a statement, Blinken said the United States will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information it gathers with allies, international institutions and added that a court of law would be ultimately responsible in determining any alleged crime.
"We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions," Blinken said.
President Joe Biden last week said Russian President Vladimir Putin "is a war criminal" for attacking Ukraine.
Moscow has yet to capture any of Ukraine's biggest cities following its invasion that began on Feb. 24, the largest assault on a European state since World War Two, raising fears of wider conflict in the West.
Putin calls his offensive a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" the country. The civilian casualties are thought to be in thousands while the United Nations estimates more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.
Blinken said there had been "numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities" by Russia’s forces in Ukraine, mentioning attacks in the besieged city of Mariupol.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London jail ceremony
Ukraine's biggest zoo caught in the crossfire
Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?
Fleeing hunger, SL Tamils recount tales of crisis
'What did we do wrong?' Afghan school girls forced home
Dhoni's CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL-15
Hindu US airman gets nod to wear tilak in uniform
Xi, Putin and Trump: The strongmen follies