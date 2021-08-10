US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

US Senate passes Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 10 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 21:45 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters photo

The US Senate on Tuesday approved the colossal $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan backed by President Joe Biden, a huge win for the Democratic president.

The package described by the White House as "historic" only needed a simple majority to pass, and received the rare backing of several Republicans.

The measure now goes to the House of Representatives for final approval, where its future is more uncertain as tensions have emerged within the Democratic party, which holds a narrow majority.

Joe Biden
United States
infrastructure
US Senate

