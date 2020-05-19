US trying to shift blame, smear Beijing over WHO: China

China said the United States was trying to shift the blame for Washington's own mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, responding to President Donald Trump's letter threatening to halt funding to the World Health Organization.

Trump threatened on Monday to reconsider the United States' membership of the World Health Organization (WHO) if the organisation did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and said the body had shown an "alarming lack of independence" from China.

Chinese Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Tuesday that the United States was trying to smear China and had miscalculated by trying to use China to avoid its own responsibility.

