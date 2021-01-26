'Well on' way to Covid herd immunity by summer: Biden

US 'well on' way to Covid herd immunity by summer: Biden

The president, who took office last Wednesday, repeated that his first goal is getting 100 million vaccinations administered in his first 100 days in office

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 26 2021, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 09:13 ist
US President Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States should be closing in on Covid herd immunity by summer, with mass vaccinations becoming available in the spring.

"I feel confident that by summer we're going to be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity," he told a White House news conference.

Biden said that this milestone could be reached once vaccinations -- currently being issued at a trickle across the country of 328 million -- become available to the wider public. He predicted this could happen within a few months.

"I think we'll be able to do that this spring, but it's going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we've ever tried in this country," Biden said.

The president, who took office last Wednesday, repeated that his first goal is getting 100 million vaccinations administered in his first 100 days in office.

After this, the country will "move in the direction where we are well beyond that in the next 100 days, so we can get to the point where we reach herd immunity."

"I feel good about where we're going and I think we can get it done," Biden said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
United States
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

 