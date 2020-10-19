WHO chief Tedros says 184 countries signed up to vaccine facility

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that 184 countries have now joined the COVAX facility, which aims to finance Covid-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries.

"Equitably sharing vaccines is the fastest way to safeguard high-risk communities, stabilise health systems and drive a truly global economic recovery," Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva.

Ecuador and Uruguay were the most recent countries to join, he said.