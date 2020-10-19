184 countries signed up to vaccine facility: WHO

WHO chief Tedros says 184 countries signed up to vaccine facility

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Oct 19 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 21:55 ist

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that 184 countries have now joined the COVAX facility, which aims to finance Covid-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Equitably sharing vaccines is the fastest way to safeguard high-risk communities, stabilise health systems and drive a truly global economic recovery," Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva.

Ecuador and Uruguay were the most recent countries to join, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt

Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt

36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru

36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru

Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi

Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

How does China's digital yuan work?

How does China's digital yuan work?

 