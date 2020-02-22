WHO concerned about nCov cases with no clear link

WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link

  Feb 22 2020
John Jabbour, the WHO's representatine in Egypt, speaks during a press briefing at the World Health Organisation's regional office in the Egyptian capital Cairo. (AFP Photo)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link, although the total number of cases outside China remains relatively small, its director-general said on Saturday.

Cases with no clear link include those with no travel history to China or contact with a confirmed case, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

According to reports, the disease remained mild in 80% of coronavirus patients, and was severe or critical in 20% of patients, he said. In 2% of reported cases, the virus was fatal.

 "Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems," he said. "We have also published a strategic preparedness and response plan, with a call for $675 million to support countries, especially those which are most vulnerable." 

