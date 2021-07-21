WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid Covid pandemic

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 21 2021, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 07:22 ist
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Tokyo Olympics should go ahead to demonstrate to the world what can be achieved with the right plan and measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Rising Covid-19 cases in Tokyo have cast a shadow over an event that, having already been postponed last year because of the pandemic, will now take place without spectators.

Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise health risks. 

