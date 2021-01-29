WHO team to visit Wuhan hospitals, labs and market to probe Covid-19 origins

Scientists led by the World Health Organization (WHO) plan to visit hospitals, labs and markets in the Chinese central city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the WHO said.
"Field visits will include the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Huanan market, Wuhan CDC laboratory," the Geneva-based agency said in a tweet, adding that they would speak with some of the first Covid-19 patients in the outbreak that began in December 2019.
The international team working to understand the origins of the #COVID19 virus completed its 2-week quarantine in Wuhan, #China on Thursday. As members start their field visits on Friday, they should receive the support, access and the data they need.
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 28, 2021
After their quarantine ended on Thursday, their first face-to-face meetings with Chinese scientists will be held on Friday, followed by field visits in and around Wuhan, it said.
How novel coronavirus turns the body against itself
Pandemic cost global tourism $1.3 trillion in 2020: UN
Brazil saves over 100 slavery victims in swoops
This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest
'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'
Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues
Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism