Will know whether Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July, says AstraZeneca CEO

  Apr 30 2020
The chief executive of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it will know by June or July whether a coronavirus vaccine it is working on with the University of Oxford will be effective or not.

"By June, July we will already have a very good idea of the direction of travel in terms of its potential efficacy," CEO Pascal Soriot told BBC radio on Thursday.

"We'll continue working with the Oxford Vaccine Unit to bring it to patients and to regulatory authorities first of all as soon as possible," he added. 

