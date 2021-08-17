Afghanistan News Live: Indians in a secured location, to be brought back in a couple of days, says report

Flight operations at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport resumed after it was breached by civilians desperate to fly away from the country. US President Joe Biden, while defending the pullout of US military troops from Afghanistan said that the pace at which Kabul collapsed was the fault of the country's leadership. Meanhwhiel, after denying a visa to Afghan students studying in the UK, PM Johnson may announce a scheme to resettle women and children. Stay tuned for more updates...
It's important in the national interest to furnish financial assistance of $500 million from the US Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund for the purpose of meeting unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs as a result of the situation in Afghanistan: White House
Get Afghan refugees out, then let them in
This is not because withdrawal was a mistake. For months, some national security experts have insisted that, even with military victory impossible, it was worth maintaining the status quo indefinitely in order to forestall the sort of nightmare we’re now witnessing. After all, there were only about 2,500 US troops in the country before Joe Biden began pulling out, and not a single American combat death in 2021. Read more
Buck stops with me, stand by my decision: Biden defends America's pullout from Afghanistan
President Joe Biden broke days of silence Monday on the chaotic American pullout from Afghanistan, doubling down on his decision as he fired scorching criticism at the country's former Western-backed leadership for failing to resist the Taliban. Read more
Taliban's Afghanistan takeover presents fresh challenge for social media companies
The Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan poses a new challenge for big UStech companies on handling content created by a group considered to be terrorists by some world governments. Social media giant Facebook confirmed on Monday that it designates the Taliban a terrorist group and bans it and content supporting it from its platforms.
But Taliban members have reportedly continued to use Facebook's end-to-end encrypted messaging service WhatsApp to communicate directly with Afghanis despite the company prohibiting it under rules against dangerous organizations.(Reuters)
Taliban made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than before: Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan
Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said Taliban had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities.
Afghan chaos a concern for families of jailed Kerala women
The turmoil in Afghanistan has aggravated the concerns of families of four Malayali women who have been languishing in an Afghan prison since November 2019 after the IS operatives surrendered.
Afghanistan's female footballers make tearful calls for help
In frantic phone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help.
The football players in the Afghanistan women's national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades.
Afghan students in Dharwad worried about political turmoil back home
The ongoing political turmoil in Afghanistan has left the students from the war-ravaged country in Dharwad a worried lot.
Biden warns Taliban of swift and forceful response if US personnel are attacked
US President JoeBidenon Monday warned the Taliban of swift and forceful response from the US if they attack American personnel or disrupt their operations in Afghanistan.
Kabul airport has reopened, says US general
Kabul's airport reopened early Tuesday Afghanistan time after being closed for hours by US forces following a breakdown in security on the tarmac that interrupted evacuation operations, a US general said.
UK to launch resettlement scheme for vulnerable Afghans
Britain will launch a new resettlement scheme for Afghans who are most in need of help, especially women and girls, after the Taliban seized control of the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce.
Biden defends Afghan evacuation, but admits Taliban takeover quicker than anticipated
