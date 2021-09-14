Afghanistan News Live: UN pledges $1.2 billion to help Afghans in need

The United Nations, soon after asking for the international community to continue helping Afghans in need, said that it has pledged $1.2 billion for the same. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the country's pullout from Afghanistan, telling a Congress committee that there was no evidence to suggest that staying longer would have made a difference. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
India will stand by Afghans as it did in past: EAM Jaishankar
Noting that Afghanistan is passing through a "critical and challenging" phase, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said the international community must come forward to help it. Read more
Blinken asks Pakistan to 'line up' in pressuring Taliban
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Monday on Pakistan to deny legitimacy to the Taliban unless they meet international demands, acknowledging concerns that Islamabad has supported militants from Afghanistan.
UN says $1.2 billion pledged to help Afghans in need
The UN humanitarian chief says $1.2 billion has been promised to help Afghans facing a growing humanitarian crisis in the country and millions in the region, calling the pledges “an important step” toward helping the needy.
Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths announced the total in pledges at the closing of a high-level ministerial meeting in Geneva on Monday that was seeking $606 million until the end of the year to help 11 million people. (AP)
No evidence that staying longer would have made any difference in Afghanistan: Blinken
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday vigorously defended the decision of the Biden administration to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, which has resulted in the Taliban recapturing power in the war-torn country and the collapse of the US-backed democratically elected regime.
