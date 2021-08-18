Afghanistan News Live: US lawmakers to probe Biden administration over Afghanistan

The Taliban late Tuesday 'vowed' to allow the safe passage of civilians to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to the White House. US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to hold a virtual G7 summit to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Stay tuned for more updates...
Three sniffer dogs, who were a part of the security at the Indian embassy in Afghanistan along with ITBP personnel deployed there, returned from Kabul to India yesterday.
A participant holds up a placard readig 'Help Afghans' during a demonstration near the Chancellery in Berlin on August 17, 2021, to demand the safe passage and airlift out of Afghanistan, where people try flee the country after the Taliban swept back to p
Credit: AFP Photo
US lawmakers to probe Biden administration over Afghanistan
Members of the US Congress, including many of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, said on Tuesday they were increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, vowing to investigate what went wrong.
"The events of recent days have been the culmination of a series of mistakes made by Republican and Democratic administrations over the past 20 years," Senator Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.
"We are now witnessing the horrifying result of many years of policy and intelligence failures," Menendez said.
US military has evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far: official
The US military has evacuated more than 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone, a White House official said.
For Afghan women, Taliban stir fears of return to a repressive Past
Two female television broadcasters on Tuesday offered contradictory visions of Afghanistan’s direction. Beheshta Arghand, a newscaster with Tolo News channel, asked a Taliban official about the Taliban’s house-to-house searches in the Afghan capital. The scene of a Taliban official taking questions from a female journalist was part of a broader campaign by the Taliban to present a more moderate face to the world. Hours later, an anchorwoman on state television, Khadija Amin, told a chat room that the Taliban had suspended her indefinitely. The stories reflect the uncertainty Afghan women face as they try to assess what will befall them as the Taliban take control of the country.
(NYT)
Don’t want Afghanistan to be a battlefield: Taliban spokesperson
The Taliban’s leaders Tuesday promised peace at home and urged the world to look past their history of violence and repression. “We don’t want Afghanistan to be a battlefield anymore — from today onward, war is over,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesperson, said in a news conference. Mujahid said the Taliban had declared a blanket amnesty, vowing no reprisals. But much of the world is wary.
Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul: US Air Force
The USAir Force said on Tuesday that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains that were found in the wheel well of one of its C-17s that flew out of Kabul amid the chaos of the Taliban taking over the Afghan capital.
Intelligence reports warned Biden of Afghan military collapse
Classified assessments by American spy agencies over the summer painted an increasingly grim picture of the prospect of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and warned of the rapid collapse of the Afghan military, even as President Joe Biden and his advisers said publicly that was unlikely to happen as quickly, according to current and former US government officials.
Taliban vows to provide civilians safe passage to Kabul airport: White House
The Taliban has told the United States it will provide safe passage for civilians to reach the airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
UK scheme to facilitate resettlement of up to 20,00 Afghans in 'long term'
Britain on Tuesday announced a resettlement scheme for Afghans fleeing the Taliban after their return to power, offering an initial 5,000 places in the first year, rising to up to 20,000 in the long term.
Biden, Johnson agree to hold virtual G7 summit on Afghanistan
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Afghanistan on Tuesday and announced a virtual summit of the G7 leaders on the crisis, the White House said.
