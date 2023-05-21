12 killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

Stampede kills 12 at football stadium in El Salvador

The stampede broke out during a match between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS

AFP
AFP, San Salvador,
  • May 21 2023, 09:23 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 11:44 ist
A medical team arrives following a stampede prior to a football game between C D FAS Vs. Alianza FC at the Cuzcatlan stadium, in San Salvador, El Salvador May 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 12 people died and an unspecified number were injured in a stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador on Saturday, the Central American government tweeted.

On Saturday night, the Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS teams were playing a quarter-final game at the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, the capital.

Play was suspended after a stampede broke out in the general section of the stadium, a venue with a capacity for more than 44,000 fans.

"The Salvadoran Football Federation deeply regrets the events that occurred at the Cuscatlan Stadium," the organization wrote on Twitter. "It also expresses solidarity with the relatives of those affected and deceased in this incident."

The tweet added the organization would immediately request a report on the incident.

