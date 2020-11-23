2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

Two people died in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in California, and multiple other people are "seriously wounded," San Jose police and Mayor Sam Liccardo said.
"Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown," Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.
The mayor also said in the tweet that a suspect had been arrested, but later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police on the status of the investigation was upcoming.
San Jose police said on Twitter that officers responded to the church on a reported stabbing. The department confirmed the deaths and said multiple people had injures, some life-threatening.
Police said there were no services taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Mars may have had ancient megafloods
Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas
From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?
DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'
The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'
Butterflies are born free
Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid