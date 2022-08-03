27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

AFP, Taipei,
  Aug 03 2022
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 19:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday, Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.

"27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022," the defence ministry said in a tweet.

