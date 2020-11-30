4 killed in suspected act of terror in Pakistan's KPK

A police case has been registered and investigation has begun

  • Nov 30 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 21:47 ist
Unidentified assailants gunned down four men in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, in an alleged act of terror, officials said.

North Waziristan District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said four people were shot and killed when they were travelling in a car near Miran Shah Bazar in the district.

"It is a simple act of terrorism. This is the second incident of terrorism in the area in the last week. In the earlier case, four officials of a construction firm were gunned down by the terrorists," Gandapur said.

The bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for post-mortem.

A police case has been registered and investigation has begun.

