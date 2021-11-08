'Pegasus used to hack Palestinian activists' phones'

Amnesty says NSO's Pegasus used to hack phones of Palestinian rights workers

Three of the six people work for Palestinian rights groups that Israel designated as terrorist organisations last month, saying they had funnelled donor aid to militants

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Nov 08 2021, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 19:05 ist
The new findings followed NSO's blacklisting last week by the US Commerce Department amid allegations its spyware targeted journalists, rights activists, and government officials in several countries. Credit: AFP File Photo

The mobile phones of six Palestinian rights workers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank were hacked using Israeli technology firm NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, Amnesty International, and internet security watchdog Citizen Lab said on Monday.

The new findings followed NSO's blacklisting last week by the US Commerce Department amid allegations its spyware targeted journalists, rights activists, and government officials in several countries.

NSO, which voiced dismay at the US move, exports its products under licences from Israel's Defence Ministry and says it only sells to law enforcement and intelligence agencies and that it takes steps to curb abuse.

Also Read | US blacklists Pegasus spyware maker NSO Group

London-based Amnesty and Toronto's Citizen Lab said they had independently confirmed that Pegasus had been used to hack the Palestinian activists' phones, after Front Line Defenders, an international rights group, began collecting data in October about the suspected hacking.

Three of the six people work for Palestinian rights groups that Israel designated as terrorist organisations last month, saying they had funnelled donor aid to militants. The groups named by Israel have denied the allegations.

Asked about the new findings, NSO said, "As we stated in the past, NSO Group does not operate the products itself ... and we are not privy to the details of individuals monitored."

