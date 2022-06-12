At least 22 wounded in Russian strike in western Ukraine

At least 22 people were wounded when Russia struck the Ukrainian town of Chortkiv, the regional governor said Sunday, marking a rare attack in the west of the country.
"Yesterday at 19:46 (1645 GMT) Chortkiv was hit by four missiles, all fired from the Black Sea," Volodymyr Trush said in a Facebook post, adding that all of those wounded were hospitalised.
