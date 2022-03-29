At least 7 dead, 22 injured in Mykolaiv attack: Zelenskyy

At least seven people were killed and 22 injured in a Russian strike on a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.
"As far as we know now seven people were killed, 22 were wounded, and people are still going through the rubble," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Danish parliament.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand
Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap
10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed
Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons
More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine
Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet