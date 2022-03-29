At least 7 dead, 22 injured in Mykolaiv attack: Zelenskyy

At least seven people were killed and 22 injured in a Russian strike on a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

"As far as we know now seven people were killed, 22 were wounded, and people are still going through the rubble," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Danish parliament.

