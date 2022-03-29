At least 7 dead, 22 injured in Mykolaiv: Zelenskyy

At least 7 dead, 22 injured in Mykolaiv attack: Zelenskyy

AFP
AFP, Copenhagen,
  • Mar 29 2022, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 18:51 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

At least seven people were killed and 22 injured in a Russian strike on a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

"As far as we know now seven people were killed, 22 were wounded, and people are still going through the rubble," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Danish parliament.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet

Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health & planet

 